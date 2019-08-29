× Campers Rolling in Early for Labor Day Weekend in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA STATE PARK — Tents are being pitched and RVs are rolling in. Another long holiday weekend is on the horizon and some people are packing into their spots at Tobyhanna State Park ahead of Labor Day.

“This is great. It’s really nice up here and they do a good job, except for the rain yesterday,” said Denise Caswell, Moscow.

According to the Stormtracker 16 team, much of the Labor Day weekend is shaping up to a dry and sunny.

Clouds and some showers are expected on Sunday and Monday. However, it’s not stopping these campers from having a good time.

“Nah, it doesn’t faze us. We are here until Wednesday one way or another,” said George Edgeworth, Staten Island, N.Y.

Park rangers tell Newswatch 16 this is shaping up to be a great Labor Day weekend. They only have about a dozen spots still available.

Denise Caswell from Moscow thinks this park is a great place for a quick vacation because it’s not too far from home. She says it’s amazing to see the park when it’s fully booked.

“It’s crazy but a lot of fun. A lot of the kids have fun up here,” said Caswell.

George Edgeworth is from Staten Island, New York. He enjoys the Pennsylvania weather.

“Oh, it’s beautiful. It’s 10 degrees cooler. Every time we come up here it’s 10 degrees cooler,” said Edgeworth.

Tobyhanna State Park officials tell Newswatch 16 if you do want to camp here for Labor Day weekend, call ahead and make sure spots are still open.