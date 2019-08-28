This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Youth Hunting Opportunities

Posted 9:45 am, August 28, 2019, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll highlight some of the upcoming hunting opportunities designed just for our young hunters.  Learn how to sign your child up for a wild pheasant hunt in Central Pennsylvania and take advantage of a National Wild Turkey Federation JAKES day in Wyoming County.  We've got all that and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.