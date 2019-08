Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Lackawanna County.

A car rolled over on Interstate 81 near Fleetville around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

officials say that the SUV lost control in the northbound lanes and ended up in the median.

A man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

One southbound lane of I-81 was shut down while crews cleaned up.

Both lanes are now open here in Lackawanna County.

