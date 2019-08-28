Pick Your Own Sunflowers at Yenser’s Tree Farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some farms let people pick their own fruits and vegetables but at a farm known for its Christmas trees in Carbon County, you can pick your own sunflowers.

The buzz around Yenser's Tree Farm isn't Christmas trees just yet. Instead, it's the rows and rows of sunflowers that sit at the entrance of the business in Mahoning Township.

"First time doing it this year. Weather has been great. It's a nice add-on for us. People can come and it's been full of people taking pictures and it makes people happy and puts a smile on their face which is really nice," said employee Ryan Wentz.

People can come and pick their own sunflowers. You'll even find some clippers to borrow inside the shed near the field.

"You can come anytime you want. We have a building that has clippers in there so you can literally come with nothing and borrow the clippers and cut off the sunflowers," Wentz explained.

It's also being done on the honor system, so all you do is leave $1 a sunflower in a money box inside the shed.

You can also buy a vase for your sunflowers for $3.

Wentz says the reason it's on the honor system is that they don't have enough staff to man the field daily.

"Other places have done it and I think it's something cool. I think there are good people left in this area and it's certainly showing."

You can come and pick sunflowers from sun up to sun down while supplies last at Yenser's Tree Farm.

