No Contest Plea in Shamokin Child Abuse Case

Posted 12:41 pm, August 28, 2019, by

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man in Northumberland County has pleaded no contest to an aggravated assault charge for an incident in 2015 that seriously injured a 1-year-old boy.

Michael Mason of Shamokin was accused of severely abusing his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child because he was playing a video game and the child would not stop crying.

Investigators say Mason was drunk and annoyed by the child’s crying, so he tried to quiet the child by throwing him against a wall, dropping him three feet into his playpen, and hurting the boy’s genitals.

According to police, the abuse happened in September of 2015 inside a house on Grant Street in Shamokin where the family lives.

After Mason noticed the child was limp and not moving, he woke up the boy’s grandmother who was sleeping downstairs. The grandmother took the child to the hospital while Mason went to bed.

Mason was later arrested.

