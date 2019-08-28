× Middle Smithfield Township Breaks Ground on New Center

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It takes a lot of time, effort, and planning to build something great and a crew from Middle Smithfield Township plans to do just that.

Township officials broke ground Wednesday on a new community center near Marshalls Creek.

Jane MacHale from East Stroudsburg came to learn more about the facility.

“This is awesome. I sort of knew about it and then the word got out that they are having the groundbreaking. My son was invited to shoot photography and I am very excited. I used to live up here and I know what a boon it can be for the community,” said MacHale.

The township received a $250,000 grant from state gambling money to help with the project.

The center will be home to small museums, display space for the Pocono Arts Council, and more.

“We think it’s great. The vision for us has always been to provide good people with a space to do good things and this is it. Culture builds community,” said township supervisor Annette Atkinson.

Inside the community center will be the Library of the Smithfields. Library officials tell Newswatch 16, once they move into the new building, the location just a few miles down the road will close.

“Working together with the township, we are going to combine the library community center. It will also be a Red Cross shelter, history center, and I just think it’ll be so much better because we are working with the township,” said Susan Lyon, Library of the Smithfields director.

Middle Smithfield Township officials hope to have the center open by next spring.