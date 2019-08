Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A crash badly hurt a 16-year-old girl and put a man behind bars in Luzerne County.

Christian Burgos, 24, admits to picking up the teenager to have sex with her before crashing his car on Alden Mountain Road near Nanticoke on Tuesday.

The girl was flown to the hospital with a partially severed arm.

Burgos is locked up in Luzerne County on reckless endangerment and other related charges.

The photo of Christian Burgos is courtesy of the Citizens' Voice.