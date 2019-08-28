× Lock Haven Students to Partner Premier League Soccer Team

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Lock Haven University is partnering with a soccer team located thousands of miles from Pennsylvania.

Lock Haven University students are getting the chance to work with a soccer team from across the pond. The university and English Premier League team the Wolverhampton Wanderers recently announced a partnership for the upcoming school year.

John Nauright, the dean of Lock Haven’s business college, says both the school and Wolves will benefit from this collaboration.

“They’re trying to grow their market share and we’re trying to grow opportunities for our students to connect with real world businesses and real world opportunities,” said Nauright.

As part of the collaboration, Lock Haven University students studying sports marketing will work directly with the club to explore the Wolves brand in the United States.

“What our students are going to do is kind of give them some marketing data on how much people know about the brand itself,” said Nauright. “They’re going to try and find out more information and feed that back to the club and the club is going to give them feedback on what they are learning.”

Although the partnership is fairly new, both students and teachers are looking forward to the challenge.

“Our job is to get the students involved creatively, helping us think of ways we can further the Wolves engagement in the United States, so coming up with content ideas and social media,” said sports studies professor Dain TePoel.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the university, especially for us international to see that relationship grow over the coming years,” said senior Anna King.

Students will also get the opportunity to directly communicate with the marketing and media staff and possibly get to visit the club in the future.