Leckey’s Look at the Bright Side Podcast: Behind the Scenes of WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 10

Posted 4:30 am, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:31AM, August 28, 2019

In his latest podcast, Ryan explains everything from how the charity began 10 years ago, how area runners join the team and much more!

Take a listen to go behind the scenes of what’s become a multi-million dollar campaign.

Ryan’s Run helps change the lives of kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

To get more information about this year’s campaign, RR10, click HERE.

Don’t forget to click “subscribe” in the player above so we can let you know when the next episode premieres.

You can also listen to “Leckey’s Look at the Bright Side” on your favorite podcast platform; iTunesSpotify, Google and more!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.