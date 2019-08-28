Hit and Run in Plymouth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- A witness to the wreck says two trucks crashed at the intersection of East Main Street and Vine Street.

The witness tells Newswatch 16 that the man driving the silver truck got out, checked the damage and then tried to getaway.

Fire chief Brian Oppelt arrived at the scene and tried to stop the truck.

He later described on his Facebook page, that he was pinned between the silver truck and the fire truck.

He suffered some injuries but is expected to be back on the job by the end of the week.

The driver of that silver truck was later tracked down in Larksville outside of a liquor store and taken away on a gurney by police.

So far police have not said if the driver has been charged in the hit and run near Wilkes-Barre.