Hazleton Police: Woman Left Children in Car While Using Drugs
HAZLETON, Pa. — A woman is accused of child endangerment and drug charges after police found more than 100 bags of heroin and a needle in a vehicle with a 2-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.
Hazleton police say Nicole Paskovich, 29, left the children and drugs unattended in a car for about 20 minutes Monday at a convenience store on South Poplar Street.
During that time, Paskovich told police she was in the bathroom using fentanyl.
Paskovich was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor as well as multiple narcotics charges.
The children were taken into protective custody and placed with Children and Youth Services.
1 Comment
lickerblisters
It could have been worse. Her 9 year old could be starting in the Scranton School District this year.