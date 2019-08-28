Hazleton Police: Woman Left Children in Car While Using Drugs

Posted 11:34 am, August 28, 2019, by

HAZLETON, Pa. — A woman is accused of child endangerment and drug charges after police found more than 100 bags of heroin and a needle in a vehicle with a 2-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

Hazleton police say Nicole Paskovich, 29, left the children and drugs unattended in a car for about 20 minutes Monday at a convenience store on South Poplar Street.

During that time, Paskovich told police she was in the bathroom using fentanyl.

Paskovich was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor as well as multiple narcotics charges.

The children were taken into protective custody and placed with Children and Youth Services.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.