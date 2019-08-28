× Hazleton Police: Woman Left Children in Car While Using Drugs

HAZLETON, Pa. — A woman is accused of child endangerment and drug charges after police found more than 100 bags of heroin and a needle in a vehicle with a 2-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

Hazleton police say Nicole Paskovich, 29, left the children and drugs unattended in a car for about 20 minutes Monday at a convenience store on South Poplar Street.

During that time, Paskovich told police she was in the bathroom using fentanyl.

Paskovich was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor as well as multiple narcotics charges.

The children were taken into protective custody and placed with Children and Youth Services.