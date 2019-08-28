Free Indian Folk Art Workshop Coming to Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A free Indian Folk Art Workshop will take place this Labor Day weekend for creative kids.

It's free thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

Sunday's workshop is spearheaded by local artist Mona Pande.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: Free Indian Folk Art Workshop

WHEN: Sunday, September 1, at 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Wyoming Valley Art League, 130 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre

WHO: For kids aged 12 to 18.

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED BY FRIDAY, AUGUST 30: To sign up, email Mona at monaartindian@gmail.com.

