Free Indian Folk Art Workshop Coming to Wilkes-Barre

Posted 4:17 am, August 28, 2019, by

A free Indian Folk Art Workshop will take place this Labor Day weekend for creative kids.

It's free thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

Sunday's workshop is spearheaded by local artist Mona Pande.

EVENT DETAILS:

  • WHAT: Free Indian Folk Art  Workshop
  • WHEN: Sunday, September 1, at 1 p.m.
  • LOCATION: Wyoming Valley Art League, 130 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre
  • WHO: For kids aged 12 to 18.
  • PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED BY FRIDAY, AUGUST 30: To sign up, email Mona at monaartindian@gmail.com.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.