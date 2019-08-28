Free Indian Folk Art Workshop Coming to Wilkes-Barre

A free Indian Folk Art Workshop will take place this Labor Day weekend for creative kids.
It's free thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
Sunday's workshop is spearheaded by local artist Mona Pande.
EVENT DETAILS:
- WHAT: Free Indian Folk Art Workshop
- WHEN: Sunday, September 1, at 1 p.m.
- LOCATION: Wyoming Valley Art League, 130 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre
- WHO: For kids aged 12 to 18.
- PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED BY FRIDAY, AUGUST 30: To sign up, email Mona at monaartindian@gmail.com.
