Firefighters are still on scene battling hot spots at the Endless Mountain Resort Recreational Building, nearly three hours after the call came in. At least 8 fire companies responded to the the blaze this afternoon. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Tc90ci2bBX — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) August 28, 2019

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged the recreation building at a resort in Susquehanna County.

The fire started around 1 p.m. Wednesday at Endless Mountain Resort near Uniondale.

The manager tells us they were gathered for a picnic when they saw fire coming from the roof of the recreation building.

The building has been undergoing renovations for the past six months

No one was hurt.

There is no word on the cause