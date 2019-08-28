Professionals and amateur boxers will be part of a full card of boxing at Genetti's in Wilkes-Barre on September 21'st. Nicholas Nalaschi (Old Forge) and Corey Schuster (Moosic) grew up near each other and now with step in the ring that night.
Boxing preview
-
Chris Coyne boxing card
-
Knocking on the Door of the Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame
-
Signature Boxing To Host 15 Amateur Fights Saturday Afternoon In Scranton
-
Fight 4 Vets Boxing Event At Night For The First Time Labor Day Weekend
-
Mike Bamiro From Monroe County Wins The PA Golden Gloves Boxing Championship
-
-
Super 16 Team #4: Dallas
-
Talkback 16: Church Sex Abuse, Weather, Sports, and Look-Alikes
-
Couple Use Baseball Bat, Fists to Fight Off Bear and Cub That Broke Into Colorado Home
-
Montoursville Supports Mussina at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
-
Grass Hollow Archery Brings Home Two National Champions From Scholastic 3D Tournament
-
-
United Sports Academy In Dunmore Sending 24 Gymnasts To The World Championships
-
NEPA Pistols Lacrosse
-
Yoga A Big Part Of Valley View Football Strength And Conditioning Program