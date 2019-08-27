Yard Sale to Benefit Animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There are nearly 200 tables covered with items inside this building on Skatetown Road near Bloomsburg. Everything is on sale at this large yard sale.

"And it's all donations from people who wish to support the animal shelter," Rosemary Such said.

Animal Resource Center is a no-kill shelter near Bloomsburg. Every year, the shelter holds a yard sale, but this year is different. Starting Thursday, the sale will open and run all year long.

"We're really looking forward to it because people want to come, especially before Christmas when they may need Christmas presents," Such said.

Animal Resource Center's yard sale is a tradition starting 19 years ago.

"We started at my sister's house in Bloomsburg in a little tiny front yard," Linda Bird said.

The yard sale has grown from a four-day event to a four-month event in recent years. Now it will stay open all year long in its new location on Skatetown Road near Bloomsburg. All proceeds from the yard sale will go to the Animal Resource Center.

"To help our cats and help our dogs and strays and so and so forth and vetting," Bird said.

The Animal Resource Center is accepting donations for the yard sale. So if you have clothing, toys or knickknacks that you're not using anymore, you can drop them off here Thursday through Sunday.

"We don't take televisions and exercise equipment and that kind of thing, but clothes, children's toys, and books, just bring it on over. And just think of this, everything goes to help our animals," Bird said.

The yard sale will be open Thursdays through Sundays starting this Thursday at 10 a.m.