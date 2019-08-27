× What You Can and Can’t Bring in Your Carry-On

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — Meat tenderizer, baseball bats, and BB guns — just a few of the items taken by TSA officers at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport this summer.

Ahead of Labor Day weekend and the busy holiday travel season, officials want to remind travelers to be aware of what you can and can’t bring on a plane.

Going through airport security is already a drag. The last way you want to start off your relaxing vacation is by getting stuck in the line for longer than you need to be, or worse, missing your flight. That’s why the TSA is making sure travelers know what flies and what doesn’t so you don’t start your trip off on a bad note.

TSA screeners showed us some of the things taken from travelers at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in July and August. Some were everyday items; some more unusual, such as a rolling pin and a RailRiders baseball bat.

“I’d say probably one of the more unusual items I’ve seen come to airports is this item here. It’s a meat tenderizer,” said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Kira Hamm is traveling with her son and mother to Austin, Texas. They made sure their carry-on bags were good to go before they got to the airport so they were able to cruise through security.

“Nail clippers! Yeah, nail clippers were taken from me the last time I flew. So we were like, ‘OK, no nail clippers, no anything sharp,'” Hamm said.

Officials want to remind travelers never to assume something is safe to bring on a plane. A rolling pin may seem like an innocent, if not strange, thing to bring in your carry on, but to TSA officials, it is seen as a weapon.

TSA officers provided examples of some of the most common excuses hear every day.

“I forgot it was in there, I had no idea it was in there, my wife/my husband packed it for me,” said TSA officer Mike Kichline. “99.9 percent of the time when you find a firearm, they forgot that they had it in their bag.”

“I can tell you that none of those excuses fly,” Farbstein added. “When you’re starting to pack, start with a completely empty bag.”

And know before you go.

You can tweet the TSA a picture of your item and ask them if you can bring it or you can download the “My TSA” app and search the item.

For example, knitting needles are a go. A lacrosse stick is a no.

It’s also important to know your options if you do wind up with a prohibited item in your bag. You can check it, hand it off to a non-traveling companion, run it back to your car, or hand it over to the TSA. Once it’s surrendered to the TSA, it cannot be returned.

So if you absolutely need your meat tenderizer with you at all times, your best bet is probably to drive to your destination.