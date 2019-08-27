× U.S. Postal Service Holds Job Fair in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG — The line at the Post Office on Ann Street in Stroudsburg wasn’t just for picking up and dropping off mail. Some people came in to fill out a job application.

“I think it’s great. It’s a great opportunity for people here in Stroudsburg,” said Clara Vazquez, Stroudsburg.

The U.S. Postal Service is hiring. Job fairs are planned at different offices all week long.

Employees were on hand to help people fill out work profiles and applications.

Derrick Strothers is the postmaster in Stroudsburg. He says it’s not often they are able to host job fairs.

“It’s been quite a while, it’s been a while. We are really in need of new personnel and we are doing whatever we can to get people in,” said Postmaster Derrick Strothers.

The postmaster tells Newswatch 16, even though there are only a few jobs open right now, more are on the horizon. That’s because a lot of people are scheduled to retire, plus the holidays are coming up.

Rural carriers are needed right away. The job requires people to drive their own vehicles to deliver mail.

More openings will be posted next week.

Alex Schneider lives in Tobyhanna. He is willing to take whatever opportunity is available.

“I get why they need a lot of help it’s why I am here! Hopefully, they get a lot of people for it,” said Schneider.

Clara Vazquez from Stroudsburg likes having postal employees on hand to help.

“Oh, it’s wonderful. Anything you need or anything you have a question on, they can give you a hand,” said Vazquez.

There is another job fair scheduled for Wednesday in Scranton. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Post Office on Stafford Avenue.

You can also apply online.