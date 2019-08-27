Two Children Died After a Stolen Police Cruiser Crashed into Their Car Outside a Library

DAYTON, Ohio — Two children were killed and nine people were injured after a stolen police cruiser crashed into two parked cars in Dayton, Ohio, Monday night.

The cars had been parked outside the Dayton Public Library when they were struck around 7:22 p.m., Dayton Police Lt. Eric Henderson said.

According to Henderson, Dayton police originally responded to a call for a stabbing shortly after 7 p.m. The suspect in that incident had fled, he said.

Police in nearby Riverside then received a 911 call about a car that had driven into a tree and went to check on the accident.

When the Riverside officer exited his police cruiser, the suspect from the stabbing call — who had abandoned the car driven into the tree — stole the officer’s car and fled the scene at a high speed, Henderson said.

The suspect crashed the police cruiser into two vehicles that were carrying 11 people between them, including seven children.

All 11 occupants were taken to local hospitals and at least three of them were in life-threatening condition when they were transported, Henderson said. Two of the children later died, he said.

Two Riverside officers sustained minor injuries when the suspect struck their vehicle.

The suspect, who has not yet been named, was also injured in the crash and is receiving medical treatment, according to Henderson.

