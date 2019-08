× Flames Destroy Home in Monroe County

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames destroyed a vacant house in the Poconos Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. on Kuhenbeaker Road in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond.

There is no word from fire officials on what sparked the fire.

Home destroyed by fire on Kuhenbeaker Rd in Tunkhannock Twp near Long Pond. @wnep pic.twitter.com/7h44qVfA3P — Dan Turansky (@PoconoDan16) August 27, 2019