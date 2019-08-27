Fire Guts Home, Displaces One Person in Northumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person needs a place to stay after fire gutted a home in Northumberland County.

Crews from several communities were called to the place on Susquehanna Trail, or Route 147, near Sunbury around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, firefighters found the home in a ball of flames. They quickly called in for backup. That meant crews from Northumberland and Montour Counties responded to that second alarm.

A man living next door called 9-1-1.

The home is gutted, the roof collapsed, and the garage is gone.

Crews say there was one man inside when the flames broke out. He made it out safely.

As a precaution, firefighters poked through the rubble to make sure no one else lived there.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

The Point Township fire chief does not consider the fire suspicious at this time.

Susquehanna Trail was closed for several hours after Tuesday morning's fire.

