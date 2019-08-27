× Alleged Victims Plan Lawsuit Against Diocese of Scranton Bishops

SCRANTON, Pa. — A group of four men who say they were abused by a priest in Scranton plan to file suit against the diocese and two bishops.

The suit, which lawyers say they will file tomorrow morning, names former bishop James Timlin as well as current Bishop Joseph Bambera.

The four men bringing the lawsuit claim they were abused by Father Michael Pulicare several decades ago.

Pulicare served as an assistant pastor at a church in South Scranton when it was called Saint Joseph’s.

One of the men suing the Diocese, John Patchcoski lives in Florida.

He spoke with Newswatch 16 back in the spring.

“I was almost like I was paralyzed, I couldn’t move. And I just had tears coming out of my eyes. That church took 40-something years away from me. And every time I think about it or talk about it, I still swell up and I want to cry,” Patchcoski said.

The lawsuit against the Diocese of Scranton and two of its bishops will be filed tomorrow in Lackawanna County.

The Diocese has not yet sent a response.