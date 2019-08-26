Young Girl Donates Steer Profits to Uncle in Need

Posted 6:04 pm, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:17AM, August 27, 2019

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A 10-year-old girl made an amazing donation to help her uncle in need.

Madison Soden is from Jackson Township in Susquehanna County.

Her uncle Kyle needs a kidney.

She raised a prized steer and she and her family sold it at an auction over the weekend.

The steer brought the family more than $15,000.

Madison decided they should give all the money to her uncle.

"His family helped us so much raising my steer and feeding it and learning all about showing them. I just wanted to repay them," said Madison.

Madison's mom says she is proud of her little girl.

Kyle is still in need of a kidney donor and the family hopes there is a match out there.

