Unique Way to Empower Students at Blue Ridge

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school in Susquehanna County is promoting positivity and empowerment to students in a unique way.

It was the first day of school for students in the Blue Ridge School District. The halls were full of students ready to begin another year and there was something new about the girls’ bathroom for middle school students.

Positive messages now decorate the stall doors and mirrors.

“We’re really focusing on building positive relationships with our students and our teachers, supporting one another. And the teachers came to me with this idea and I think it’s just a great idea to support one another and to let the kids really understand and see, visually see, that people do care about them,” Principal Kasey Webster said.

The teachers acquired the funds for the project from a private grant. They wanted to show their support and remind the students they aren’t alone.

“I think it will make a lot of people feel much better about themselves and maybe just lift up their day,” said eighth grader Libby Zick.

Everybody has bad days, but it’s important for the students at Blue Ridge to be able to come to the bathroom, turn and look in the mirror, and know that they’ve got support.

“It kind of motivates me to not only be positive, but to help other kids who might not be as positive or might be having a bad day,” said eighth grader Sophia Bianchi.

“It’s just so important that they hear it, they see it, so they know that they can go to somebody. OK, this teacher, I know these teachers care about me. I can go and talk to them,” Webster said.

There are also plans to put similar messages in the boys’ bathroom.