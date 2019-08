Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- This man is facing charges after meeting up for sex with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old boy online.

Court papers show Matthew Romanchak, 29, of Mayfield made plans with the detective to meet in Scranton for sex.

Romanchak was arrested by agents when he showed up to meet who he believed to be a young boy.

Romanchak was released Monday on $100,000 bail.