× Man Charged After Allegedly Giving His Friend Fatal Dose of Narcotics

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Luzerne County accused of selling a deadly dose of drugs.

Jose Contes is charged in the overdose death of a 25 year old in Hazleton back in January.

Hazleton Police say Contes left the victim in a car along Sybert Street instead of calling 9-1-1.

Contes was arraigned and locked up in Luzerne County Prison in lieu of $2 million bail.