HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A driver was flown to the hospital after a garbage truck rollover in Luzerne County.

Pictures were sent to us by Hazle Township Fire and Rescue.

They were called to the wreck along pine valley drive in the township around noon.

It took rescuers nearly a half hour to free the trapped driver from the truck.

State police are investigating the rollover crash near Hazleton.