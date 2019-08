Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An officer of an American Legion in Scranton is facing charges after police found that he stole thousands of dollars from the post.

According to court papers Christopher Crawford was charged Friday with theft, receiving stolen property, and other charges.

After stealing more than $10,000 from American Legion Post 568 on Birney Avenue.

Crawford was an officer there.

He's accused of using the legion's debit card to withdraw cash.