OVERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Investigators want to know what sparked a blaze that destroyed a home Monday night in Wyoming County.

This drone video of the fire near Lake Winola was sent in by a viewer.

Heavy smoke can be seen pouring from the home along Hug Lane.

Firefighters were called here around 5 p.m. Monday.

They tell us no one was home at the time of the fire in Overfield Township.