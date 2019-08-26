× Disney Shops Coming to Dozens of Target Stores, Including One in the Poconos

Disney and Target have announced a creative retail collaboration that will bring the magic of Disney to Target stores.

The collaboration includes the launch of 25 Disney stores within select Target stores nationwide on Oct. 4 including a location in Stroudsburg, PA. 40 additional locations are expected to open by October 2020.

Shoppers will find an all-new, Disney focused digital experience on Target.com today. The new online experience serves as a hub for the Disney stories and characters, all in one place. The collection of merchandise will include an expanded assortment of new items in October, coinciding with the in-store launch. A store locator is available to help guests plan a visit to Disney store at Target.

“With a shared focus on families and unwavering commitment to our guests, we are excited to evolve our relationship with Disney to bring ease, convenience and joy to more families and fans with unique and differentiated retail experiences that can only be created through our two companies,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer, Target. “We believe the combination of Disney’s unmatched entertainment and storytelling with our omni-channel retail platform will create inspiring and unique experiences for our guests. This collaboration reflects the strength of our platforms and assets to create value for guests and growth for both companies beyond the traditional retail model.”

“Disney and Target share a common vision to provide our guests and consumers with innovative and unique experiences, and high quality product,” said Bob Chapek, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Guests will be able to take advantage of all of the benefits of shopping at Target when they purchase items from Disney store at Target, whether online or in stores. Guests can purchase Disney products with 5% off using their Target REDcard and can take advantage of convenient pickup and delivery options, including same-day pickup, same-day delivery and free two-day shipping.

To provide ease, convenience and value to guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, Target will open a new store on Disney property that will enhance the experiences of guests during their visits.

This new Target store will open at Flamingo Crossings Town Center in 2021, located at the western entrance to the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney store at Target will open in October in the following 25 Target stores:

Stroudsburg #1260 (Stroudsburg, Pa.)

Philadelphia West #2124 (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Allen North #2516 (Allen, Texas)

Austin NW #1797 (Austin, Texas)

Bozeman #1237 (Bozeman, Mont.)

Brighton #922 (Brighton, Mich.)

Chicago Brickyard #1924 (Chicago, Ill.)

Clearwater #1820 (Clearwater, Fla.)

Denver Stapleton #2052 (Denver, Colo.)

Edmond #1398 (Edmond, Okla.)

Euless #1368 (Euless, Texas)

Houston North Central #1458 (Spring, Texas)

Jacksonville Mandarin #1300 (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Keizer #2110 (Keizer, Ore.)

Lake Stevens #1331 (Lake Stevens, Wash.)

Leesburg #1874 (Leesburg, Va.)

Loveland #1178 (Loveland, Colo.)

Maple Grove North #2193 (Maple Grove, Minn.)

Mobile West #1376 (Mobile, Ala.)

Murrieta #1283 (Murrieta, Calif.)

New Lenox #2028 (New Lenox, Ill.)

Pasadena #1396 (Pasadena, Texas)

San Jose College Park #2088 (San Jose, Calif.)

South Jordan #2123 (South Jordan, Utah)

Waterford Park #2068 (Clarksville, Ind.)