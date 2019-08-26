Cops: Man High on Meth Threatened Worker, Trashed Motel

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is charged with assault after allegedly pushing a motel working and using a metal pipe to damage the place.
Police say Jared Blair, 38, from Williamsport, was high on meth when he attacked that worker at a motel in Old Lycoming Township around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Employees say Blair smashed a surveillance camera and tried to break a window, all the while claiming people were trying to kill him.
He is locked up on assault and drug charges with bail set at $20,000.
41.241190 -77.001079
2 comments
Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)
Be a meth head , See the inside of our jails , See things that aren’t there . Sell yourself to buy drugs . See what shame you bring on your family .
lickerblisters
Lil’ paranoid? 😲👀