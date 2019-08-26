× 2020 Farmers Almanac Predicts Wild Winter

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Many people are holding on to the final days of summer, but the new 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac is plunging into winter.

“I do like reading that. Yeah, I am very curious about the weather here because I like to have an extra edge on it,” said Allen Robinson, Scotrun.

Predictions call for frigid temperatures and above normal snow, sleet and rain for most of the country.

That includes here in Pennsylvania.

“The last winter we had like three feet of snow. We all got stuck and it took two days to get home. I hate the winter, I don’t like the winter or the cold weather,” said William Jagnarine, Tobyhanna.

While there are some people that think the Farmer’s Almanac can be a hit or miss, some others rely on these predictions every year.

Managers at Tractor Supply near Mount Pocono say the store gets a lot of customers, many who are farmers, who wait for this book to come out.

“We go through a lot of them for the winter. It’s a great way to kind of get an idea of what you may be facing for the coming seasons. We do go through a lot,” said James Cox, Tractor Supply.

Noah Hilliard from New York State is here visiting. He likes the predictions.

“Yeah, I mean I want the ponds to freeze so I can go and play some hockey,” said Hilliard

The Farmer’s Almanac will run you almost $8 in most stores. You can also buy it online.