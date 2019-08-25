Turning Tragic to Positive

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A community in Lackawanna County gathered to remember Joshua Tippett who passed away from a massive heart attack last year at 27-years-old.

The benefit raises money in Joshua’s memory as a way to spread acts of kindness through scholarships and various charities.

The benefit at Van Fleets Grove in Covington Township featured lots of food and basket raffles.

Joshua’s family tells Newswatch 16 the benefit is a way to turn a tragic event into something positive.

