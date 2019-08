OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A golfer in Florida continued to play as an almost 7-foot alligator walked right in front of him.

Steel Lafferty, a professional wakeboarder, was playing golf Wednesday when the alligator walked by as he was taking a shot.

Neither man nor gator seemed upset to encounter the other.

“Golfing in Florida is just different,” he wrote in a post with the video.