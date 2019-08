× Person Rescued From Car After Crash in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A person had to be rescued from their car after a crash in Scranton.

The crash happened at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and River Street around 5 Sunday night.

One of the vehicles ended up on its side. Police and emergency crews had to work to free the driver trapped inside the vehicle.

No word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured in Scranton.