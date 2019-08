× Paws in the Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser for an animal shelter in Lackawanna County Sunday also served as a reunion.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosted Paws in the Park, one of the shelter’s main fundraisers, at McDade Park in Scranton.

All pets were welcome, but shelter employees especially like catching up with some of their former residents who have been adopted.

A vet was on hand to offer microchipping and vaccines for the pets in Scranton.