× Man Involved in Shooting Wanted on Criminal Charges

NORTH SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in the Electric City are looking for a person of interest after shots were fired in North Scranton.

Shots rang out in the area of Kennedy Street and Kelly Avenue in the Bangor Heights development Saturday night.

No one was injured by the gunfire. Investigators are searching for Miles Singleton.

Anyone with information on Singleton’s whereabouts is asked to contact police in Scranton at 570-348-4139.