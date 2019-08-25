Local Firefighters Participate in Rural Water Movement Drill

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Firefighters from 10 local departments participated in a rural water movement drill in Lackawanna County.

Fire crews loaded up on water from the Lackawanna State Park and filled up eight tankers before moving it to the Fleetville Fire Company.

Firefighters say the drill helps to prepare them for fires where they must collect water from places like streams to fight flames.

The coordinated drill included fire companies from both Lackawanna and Wyoming counties.

