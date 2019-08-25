In Your Neighborhood

Posted 6:37 am, August 25, 2019

Artisans on Ann

If the arts are right up your alley, then check out Artisans on Ann, Saturday, August 31, in Monroe County. The 6th annual event begins at 9 a.m. and features more than 70 local artists, featuring pottery, blacksmith, photography, woodworking, log creations and so much more. Honey and maple syrup are available, and you can enjoy music, Thai food plus try local wines and craft beer.

At the Farm: Maker’s Market

The Cooperage Project has been bringing educational programming and entertainment to Second District Vineyard and Hops Farm all summer. Head out to Wayne County, Saturday, August 31, from 3 until 7 p.m. for the final event, which will highlight some of the region’s finest makers of crafts, arts and home goods. Enjoy live music plus food and beer will be available for purchase. The event is family friendly and will be held rain or shine.

