× Head On Collision in Kingston Township

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash shut down part of 309 for over an hour in the Back Mountain area.

The crash happened just before 3:30 Sunday afternoon right in front of Kost Tires near Dallas.

Two vehicles collided head-on. 309 was closed while crews worked to clean up the crash.

Investigators have not said if anyone was hurt, but two people were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The crash is under investigation here in Luzerne County.