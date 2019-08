× Fun at the Zinnia Festival

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Folks came out in Lackawanna County for a first of its kind Zinnia Festival.

The festival all about flowers at Lakeland Orchard and Cidery featured two acres of Zinnia fields with more than eight varieties and 30 colors.

People picked their own Zinnias and enjoyed the cider garden.

There were also some goats and even a play area for the kids.

Folks wrapped up the day with some axe throwing at the festival in Lackawanna County.