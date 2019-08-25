× Frolicking at the 35th Annual Summer Fest

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds headed to Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s campus today for the 35th Annual Summer Fest.

The craft fair is hosted by the Arts at Hayfield, a non-profit in the back mountain that aims to help local artists.

Vendors brought their woodworking, artwork, and other items to sell at the annual festival.

Organizers say it’s all about bringing the community together while also raising money for the arts.

“There was a line actually before nine o’clock, and we started letting them in a little earlier because they were excited about it. So hopefully it’ll be a good day for the vendors to make a profit, and for arts at hayfield, it’s a donation base, and that they’ll get some donations to make some upgrades and things that they need,” Arts at Hayfield volunteer Evelyn Pineno said.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 over 120 vendors came out to Summer Fest in Lehman Township.