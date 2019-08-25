First day of school pushed back for Crestwood School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crestwood Schools will not open tomorrow.

Monday, August 26 was supposed to be the first day of school for students in the district. That date has now been pushed back to Tuesday, September 3.

The superintendent of Crestwood School District made the announcement early this morning.

The superintendent says the school district and its bus company need more time to hammer out transportation issues. The district signed on with a new bus company in July.

Parents will receive a letter from the superintendent on Sunday morning informing them of the schedule change.

"We regret this late notice, however, we just want to ensure that all routes are as safe and efficient as possible and all community concerns are addressed prior to beginning the school year. Our staff believes if we are provided an additional week to continue our assessments of all the routes we can be confident that we are doing the best for your students," the letter says, in part.