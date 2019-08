× Abington Heights Comet Players Meet Saquon Barkley

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Four members of the Abington Heights football team were up bright and early this morning to head to New York Giants training camp. Conor Dempsey, Griffin McGinley, Casey Knott, and Will Stevens entered the winning video in the NFL’s Quad Squad Challenge.

The boys won the opportunity to train with Giants running back and former Nittany Lion, Saquon Barkley.

They’ll also get to attend a Giants game later on in the season.