× A Riverfest to Remember

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — People came out to Kirby Park to remember loved ones who died battling substance abuse.

Families at the walk shared their stories and each wrote a personal note on a balloon that was released at the end of the walk.

Organizers say the goal of the walk is to raise awareness while honoring those who lost their lives to addiction.

“To help with the stigma, there’s still a very big stigma. So, coming out, creating these events and sharing their stories helps to bring awareness,” Carol Coolbaugh of G.R.A.S.P said.

Local community services also had information tables for anyone currently fighting addiction here in Luzerne County.