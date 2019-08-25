5th Annual Never Forgotten Motorcycle Ride Hits the Open Road

Posted 4:22 pm, August 25, 2019, by

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Motorcyclists gathered in Lackawanna County for the 5th annual Never Forgotten motorcycle ride.

More than 200 motorcycle riders hit the open road to raise funds to help first responders and their families who are going through tough times.

Bikers also help police cadets graduating from Lackawanna College to cover the cost of their uniforms.

Kickstands were up at Electric City Harley Davidson for the start of the ride which ended at Lace Works Tap and Grill.

Riders were also treated to food, refreshments and basket raffles here in Lackawanna County.

