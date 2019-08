× Yoga on Courthouse Square in the Electric City

SCRANTON, Pa. — Yogis gathered for some downward dog in the Electric City to benefit a nonprofit organization.

People gathered at Courthouse Square with their mats and towels for an energizing outdoor class.

Yoga instructors from Jaya Yoga in Clarks Summit led the session.

Proceeds from the yoga class benefit Scranton Tomorrow, a nonprofit organization that supports economic development in Scranton.