× Smoke Damages Church in Blakely

BLAKELY, Pa. — A crew tarring a driveway noticed smoke coming from a nearby church in Lackawanna County.

Fire crews were called to the Primitive Methodist Church along 1st Street in Blakely on Saturday afternoon.

No one was inside the building at the time.

Fire crews believe the fire was inside a wall in the basement.

A fire marshal is investigating what sparked the fire in Blakely.