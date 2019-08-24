× Residents Asking for Dog Park in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A dog pool party was held at the JFK Memorial Pool in Pottsville.

It came together as a way to raise money for a dog park to be built in another part of the area.

Space has been picked out a park in an overgrown area along Peacock Street.

At the puppy pool event, many voiced their desire to have a designated space for their pups.

“I think it’s a place for folks to number one have a safe place to have an off-leash dog park. Folks who share the common interest of enjoyed enjoying their canine companions and a sense of community that a dog park will bring to Pottsville,” Tom Palamar.

The goal for the dog park is to bring families and their pets to the pet-friendly area in Pottsville.