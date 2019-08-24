Little League World Series to Expand in 2021

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Little League World Series Baseball and Softball announced they will be expanding the number of teams involved.

In the baseball series, two new teams from the United States will be added along with two more international teams.

Making it a grand told of 20 regions to be represented.

As for softball, two more United States teams will be added, bringing the total to 12.

The additions are expected to take place in the 2021 season.

