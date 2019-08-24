× Coolbaugh Township Celebrates 225 Years

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Coolbaugh Township celebrated its 225th anniversary.

Festivities began with a parade through town.

The celebration continued with some live entertainment, a petting zoo and lots of other food and fun.

“Oh, it’s great. I’ve lived here all my life so this is really good it’s nice to see the old-timers in the new all mixed together and see where we’re going to go from here,” said Clarke Cikgan.

Many of the activities will send money back into the community in Monroe County.