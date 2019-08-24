Coolbaugh Township Celebrates 225 Years

Posted 6:01 pm, August 24, 2019, by

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Coolbaugh Township celebrated its 225th anniversary.

Festivities began with a parade through town.

The celebration continued with some live entertainment, a petting zoo and lots of other food and fun.

“Oh, it’s great. I’ve lived here all my life so this is really good it’s nice to see the old-timers in the new all mixed together and see where we’re going to go from here,” said Clarke Cikgan.

Many of the activities will send money back into the community in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.